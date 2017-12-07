Elderly man killed by fallen tree branch in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD (KUSI) — A man in his 70s was killed by a branch that fell from a eucalyptus tree in Carlsbad Thursday amid high winds, a city official said.

The man was getting out of his car around 10:30 a.m. at Holiday Park when he was struck by an 8-inch-diameter branch, city spokeswoman Kristina Ray said. The park, at Chestnut Avenue and Pio Pico, is the one visible to drivers just east of Interstate 5.

According to Ray, a witness called 911 and responding firefighters tried lifesaving measures, but the man was pronounced dead around 15 minutes later. His name was withheld pending notification of his family.

She said city crews, including an arborist, were at the park to evaluate for safety.