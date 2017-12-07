Cal State San Marcos classes canceled in in response to 2,000 ac - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Cal State San Marcos classes canceled in in response to 2,000 acre Lilac Fire

Posted: Updated:

SAN MARCOS (KUSI) — Cal State San Marcos has canceled classes for the rest of Thursday as well as Friday in consideration of employees and students affected by the Lilac Fire in northern San Diego County.

Palomar College's main campus remains open, but facilities in Fallbrook, Bonsall and Camp Pendleton have closed.

MiraCosta College's Oceanside campus and Community Learning Center have closed.

The blaze erupted amid gusty, arid Santa Ana conditions just west of Interstate 15 and north of Lilac Road in Pala Mesa about 11:15 a.m., according to Cal Fire.

The fire has spread to approximately 2,500 acres and is 0% contained.

