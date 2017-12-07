School closures announced across San Diego County due to Lilac Fire

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The safety and security of students, faculty, and staff is of the utmost importance to schools across the county.

The San Diego County Office of Education announced the following school closures for Friday, Dec. 8.

Bella Mente Montessori Academy (charter school)

Bonsall Unified School District

Carlsbad Unified School District

Classical Academy and Classical Academy High School (charter schools)

Coastal Academy (charter school)

Epiphany Prep: Escondido campus (charter school)

Fallbrook Union Elementary School District

Fallbrook Union High School District

Guajome Park Academy (charter school)

Julian Union Elementary School District

Julian Union High School District

Momentum Learning juvenile court and community schools (operated by the San Diego County Office of Education: Youth Day Center, Breaking Cycles North County, Innovations Academy of Empowerment, North County Technology Academy

Mountain Empire Unified School District

North County Trade Tech High School (charter school)

Oceanside Unified School District

San Marcos Unified School District

Scholarship Prep (charter school)

Spencer Valley School District

Vista Unified School District

Warner Unified School District

Additionally, Children's Paradise Preschool and Infant Centers in Oceanside will also be closed at the following locations:

Children’s Paradise Preschool at 145 N. Melrose Dr. Ste 100, Vista, Ca 92083

Children’s Paradise Preschool at 990 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista, CA 92024

Children’s Paradise Preschool at 2017-A Mission Ave., Oceanside, CA 92058

For the latest emergency updates in English and Spanish, visit www.sdcountyemergency.com, and download the SD Emergency app. If you are affected by the fire and need to talk to someone by phone about evacuations, shelters, road closures and other non-emergency disaster-related services, call 211.

If you are hearing impaired, dial 711 and ask to be connected to (858) 300-1211.