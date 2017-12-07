School closures announced across San Diego County due to Lilac Fire

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
As firefighters battled the 4,100-acre Lilac Fire burning in San Diego's North County, a new brush fire broke out Friday in the East County near Interstate 8 in Descanso, authorities said.More>>
The Lilac Fire spread to 4,100 acres Thursday evening and was threatening 5,000 structures, per Cal Fire San Diego.More>>
The ride hailing services Uber and Lyft Friday are offering free rides -- up to a value of $50 -- to and from evacuation centers in San Diego County and other areas affected by wildfires in Southern California.More>>
SDG&E cut the power in parts of Julian and other areas in the backcountry Thursday as a way to minimize the threat of live power lines being blown down and igniting a fire.More>>
At least 25 horses died Thursday when flames from the wind-driven Lilac Fire swept through the San Luis Rey Training Center in Bonsall, where nearly 500 horses are stabledMore>>
The Skirball Fire in the Sepulveda Pass and Bel-Air was about 20 percent contained Thursday, and officials said some evacuated residents would be allowed to return home Thursday night.More>>
With the potential fire risk brought by strong Santa Ana Winds, San Diego Unified School District is prepared to respond to any possible fires impacting schools under their jurisdiction.More>>
The San Diego Lifeguard Union voted Wednesday night to separate itself from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.More>>
A trio of earthquakes centered in the East County highlands shook the San Diego area Wednesday.More>>
A jury Wednesday awarded nearly $85,000 to the wife of former San Diego Mayor Roger Hedgecock in a lawsuit she filed against the city after she tripped and fell on a dangerous sidewalk in Pacific Beach, causing a rupture in one of her breast implants.More>>
