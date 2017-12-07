19,300 people without power in San Diego County due to wind conditions

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — SDG&E cut the power in parts of Julian and other areas in the backcountry Thursday as a way to minimize the threat of live power lines being blown down and igniting a fire.

Early Thursday morning, the power was interrupted for about two hours in the main district of Julian. The outage was not part of the utility's shutoff plan and SDG&E said the short-lived outage was due to a different cause which has yet to be determined.

Fortunately, SDG&E brought a backup generator to downtown Julian, which is now doing the job of keeping the lights on.

However, other parts of the mountain community remain in the dark, affected by the utility company's plan to deliberately de-energize the power lines.

That preemptive shut-off has led to concern and some inconvenience among Julian residents who say they've been told this deliberate outage could last for several more days.

As of 2:30 pm Thursday, a spokesperson for SDG&E reported 19,000 customers were without power. 12,000 customers did not have electricity because of the utility company's preemptive shut-off.