Small brush fire breaks out off Interstate 8 in Descanso

DESCANSO (KUSI) —The Sweetwater Fire that broke out Friday morning remains at eight acres and holding two hours after it ignited in the East County near Interstate 8 in Descanso, authorities said.

The blaze erupted about 9:30 a.m. south of I- 8 just west of Japatul Valley Road, according to Cleveland National Forest firefighters.

The fire is mostly contained.

The blaze broke out minutes before county officials briefed reporters on the Lilac Fire, which erupted for unknown reasons at about 11:25 a.m. Thursday just west of Interstate 15 and north of Lilac Road in Pala Mesa amid gusty, arid weather.

Strong and gusty Santa Ana winds drove the Lilac Fire on Thursday and most of the county remained under a "red flag'' wildfire warning Friday due to the winds and low humidity levels. But those conditions were somewhat improved today with weaker winds and higher humidity levels, though the fire threat was still heightened.

