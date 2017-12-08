93-year-old man reported missing during Lilac Fire evacuations r - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

93-year-old man reported missing during Lilac Fire evacuations reunited with wife

Posted: Updated:

PALA MESA (KUSI) — A 93-year-old man who was reported missing during the Lilac Fire was reunited with his wife Friday afternoon.

Pat Bailey had been searching for her husband Ralph since Thursday morning, when their mobile home at Rancho Monserate Country Club was evacuated, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Bailey was reunited with his wife this morning after neighbors found him and took him to a sheriff's deputy, according to a San Diego County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman.

No other people have been reported as missing to the sheriff in connection to the fire, she said.

The Lilac Fire broke out Thursday morning near Fallbrook. It has scorched 4,100 acres and destroyed at least 65 structures, many of them in the area where the Baileys live.

The fire has not been contained.

