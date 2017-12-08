Woman placed in medically induced coma after suffering severe burns while attempting to rescue horses during Lilac Fire

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A woman who tried to rescue horses at the San Luis Rey Training Center in Bonsall during the Lilac Fire was in a medically induced coma Friday after suffering from severe burns, according to multiple reports.

Martine Bellocq was being treated at the UCSD Medical Center Burn Unit in Hillcrest. Hospital officials declined comment.

Her brother-in-law, Remi Bellocq, said in a social media post that she was in a medically induced coma while doctors treat her for second- and third- degree burns over 50 percent of her body. However, doctors didn't find burns or smoke damage in her lungs or airways, he said.

He said his brother, Pierre Bellocq, is recovering from smoke inhalation suffered in the fire that started Thursday.

Several friends of the Bellocqs took to social media, praising their bravery in assisting the animals.

"Prayers to my good friend Martine Bellocq - burnt badly while trying to rescue horse at the training center and to all the brave people that helped in the rescue," wrote Clare Parisel in a Facebook post.

"Please say prayers for a friend of mine who was severely burned trying to save her horses in California. Martine Bellocq is one of the strongest ladies I know, she was such a blessing to me when Baylee was small, love you and many healing prayers go out to you," wrote Darlene LaFollette Hay.

The Daily Racing Form reported that Remi and Pierre co-trained six horses at the San Luis Rey Training Center, which was heavily damaged. Three of their horses died despite the Bellocqs' efforts.

Hundreds of other horses were rescued from the facility, but around two dozen were killed, according to multiple reports.

A male horse trainer at San Luis Rey was also among the injured, suffering second- and third-degree burns to his arms and shoulders, the reports said.