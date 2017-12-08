Power restored to about half of SDG&E customers affected by Lila - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Power restored to about half of SDG&E customers affected by Lilac Fire

PALA MESA (KUSI) — Power was restored Friday to about half the customers who were left without electricity during the Lilac Fire.

San Diego Gas & Electric has restored power to 9,470 customers after the utility's crews patrolled power lines serving portions of East Ramona, Pala Mesa, Viejas and Sunrise Highway, a company official said.

Power remains shut off for about 7,500 additional customers for safety reasons, especially in areas where wind gusts have been strong.

The utility will resume efforts to turn on power for the remaining customers on Saturday.

The Lilac Fire broke out Thursday morning near Fallbrook. It has scorched 4,100 acres and destroyed at least 65 structures.

The fire has not been contained.

