San Diego police ask public to help locate missing Ocean Beach man

Peter Bentz, 68

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Police are searching for a 68-year-old man reported missing last month after he failed to show up for Thanksgiving with his family.

Peter Bentz was last seen Nov. 19 at the Dog Beach in Ocean Beach.

He was supposed to travel to San Pedro to visit family on Thanksgiving but never arrived. Family members told police that it is unlike Bentz not to contact family or friends. He does not have a history of going missing, according to San Diego police.

Bentz was driving a silver 2006 Toyota Highlander with California plate number 6KLW914.

He is described as a bald white male, 5-feet-10 inches tall and 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and wears prescription glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (619) 531-2000 and reference case number 17-500118.

