San Diego police ask public to help locate missing Ocean Beach man

Several shelters were open around San Diego as the Lilac Fire burned through North County.
KUSI's Sasha Foo talked to some of the people, who remained positive despite the circumstances.
Most of the progress that firefighters made toward stopping the advance of the Lilac Fire can be attributed to the aggressive efforts to attack the blaze from above, especially at night.
KUSI's John Soderman was LIVE with the latest.
Much of the destruction, especially Thursday night and into Friday morning, was caused by pockets of fire and embers flying ahead of the wall of flame.
KUSI's Ed Lenderman was LIVE as crews worked to clean up the mess.
The Lilac Fire remained steady at 4,100 acres and was 15 percent contained Friday night.
Power was restored Friday to about half the customers who were left without electricity during the Lilac Fire.
Police are searching for a 68-year-old man reported missing last month after he failed to show up for Thanksgiving with his family.
A 93-year-old man who was reported missing during the Lilac Fire was reunited with his wife Friday afternoon.
A man who bought beer for his underage girlfriend the night she was involved in a hit-and-run accident that killed a 16-year-old boy in Tierrasanta was sentenced Friday to 100 days in jail.
A woman who tried to rescue horses at the San Luis Rey Training Center in Bonsall during the Lilac Fire was in a medically induced coma Friday after suffering from severe burns, according to multiple reports.
The Skirball Fire in the Sepulveda Pass and Bel-Air was about 20 percent contained Thursday, and officials said some evacuated residents would be allowed to return home Thursday night.
