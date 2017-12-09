Two dead, two injured after plane crashes into Clairemont home - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Two dead, two injured after plane crashes into Clairemont home

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Two people are dead and two more suffered burn injuries after a small plane crashed into a Clairemont home Saturday night.

The crash happened about 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Chandler Drive and Mt. Abernathy Avenue in Clairemont, Sgt. Jordan Wells of the San Diego Police Department said.

The single engine plane took off from Montgomery Field where it experienced an engine failure soon after takeoff, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Chief Brian Fennessy. They attempted to land at a field near Lafayette Elementary school, but the high speeds at landing caused them to crash through a home.

The plane and the house caught fire as a result of the crash. Firefighters were able to put out the flames by approximately 5 p.m., Fennessy said. 

Four people were in the plane at the time. Two were found dead at the scene and two others were transferred to UCSD Medical Center with non-life-threatening burn injuries, Fennessy said.

Nobody of the home residents were home at the time of the crash, however a pet dog was home and killed from the crash, according to SDFD Deputy Chief Steve Ricci.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released, pending notification of next of kin.

This is a developing story.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.