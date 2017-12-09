Two dead, two injured after plane crashes into Clairemont home

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Two people are dead and two more suffered burn injuries after a small plane crashed into a Clairemont home Saturday night.

The crash happened about 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Chandler Drive and Mt. Abernathy Avenue in Clairemont, Sgt. Jordan Wells of the San Diego Police Department said.

The single engine plane took off from Montgomery Field where it experienced an engine failure soon after takeoff, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Chief Brian Fennessy. They attempted to land at a field near Lafayette Elementary school, but the high speeds at landing caused them to crash through a home.

The plane and the house caught fire as a result of the crash. Firefighters were able to put out the flames by approximately 5 p.m., Fennessy said.

Four people were in the plane at the time. Two were found dead at the scene and two others were transferred to UCSD Medical Center with non-life-threatening burn injuries, Fennessy said.

Nobody of the home residents were home at the time of the crash, however a pet dog was home and killed from the crash, according to SDFD Deputy Chief Steve Ricci.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released, pending notification of next of kin.

This is a developing story.