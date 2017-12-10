A "Build A Wall" rally at border turns violent - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

A "Build A Wall" rally at border turns violent

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A disturbance erupted Saturday near the U.S.-Mexico border just outside San Diego between supporters and opponents of a border wall championed by President Donald Trump, authorities said.

The demonstration began about 12 p.m. in an unincorporated area on the east end of Enrico Fermi Drive, said San Diego County sheriff's Lt. Fred Magana.

A commercial vehicle inspection facility is in the area.

"At the peak of the event, approximately 60 supporters were in attendance,'' Magana said. They carried U.S. flags and signs. "Also in attendance were about 20 people who did not agree with the message of those hosting a rally. A disturbance between the two groups ensued,'' he said.

"Deputies were on hand to ensure everyone could safely express their opinions and to prevent any unwanted encounters,'' Magana said.

He termed the disturbance "minor,'' adding there were no injuries, property damage or other crimes and no arrests.

