City Council members discuss their plan for Short-Term Vacation Rentals

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) - This has been an issue that has divided City Leaders for more than two years. Tomorrow, the City Council will meet discuss how to properly regulate short-term rentals. One plan was written by Councilwoman Barbara Bry, and is supported by Councilwoman Lori Zapf. Their plan allows homeowners with a permit to rent out their primary residences only and homes can be rented out on a short-term basis for no more than 90 days per year.