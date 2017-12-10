City Council members discuss their plan for Short-Term Vacation Rentals

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
A man inspired by Islamic State extremists strapped on a crude pipe bomb, slipped unnoticed into the nation's busiest subway system and set the device off at rush hour Monday in a scenario that New York has dreaded for yearsMore>>
A man inspired by Islamic State extremists strapped on a crude pipe bomb, slipped unnoticed into the nation's busiest subway system and set the device off at rush hour Monday in a scenario that New York has dreaded for yearsMore>>
The nonprofit that operates a temporary homeless camp in Golden Hill is aiming to shutter the facility by the end of this week, officials said Monday.More>>
The nonprofit that operates a temporary homeless camp in Golden Hill is aiming to shutter the facility by the end of this week, officials said Monday.More>>
North County residents were returning to their evacuated homes Monday — some unharmed, some destroyed — as firefighters have reached 80 percent containment on the Lilac Fire that scorched 4,100 acres between Fallbrook and Oceanside.More>>
North County residents were returning to their evacuated homes Monday — some unharmed, some destroyed — as firefighters have reached 80 percent containment on the Lilac Fire that scorched 4,100 acres between Fallbrook and Oceanside.More>>
Tomorrow, the City Council will meet discuss how to properly regulate short-term rentals.More>>
Tomorrow, the City Council will meet discuss how to properly regulate short-term rentals.More>>
The Lilac Fire remained steady at 4,100 acres and was 15 percent contained Friday night.More>>
The Lilac Fire remained steady at 4,100 acres and was 15 percent contained Friday night.More>>
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) - This has been an issue that has divided City Leaders for more than two years. Tomorrow, the City Council will meet discuss how to properly regulate short-term rentals.More>>
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) - This has been an issue that has divided City Leaders for more than two years. Tomorrow, the City Council will meet discuss how to properly regulate short-term rentals.More>>
Three small brushfires popped up overnight around rural San Diego County and were quickly extinguished by firefighters overnight amid a deadly spate of wildfires across Southern California, officials said Sunday.More>>
Three small brushfires popped up overnight around rural San Diego County and were quickly extinguished by firefighters overnight amid a deadly spate of wildfires across Southern California, officials said Sunday.More>>
Former Kearny High School baseball star Alan Trammell was voted Sunday into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, ending several years of near misses.More>>
Former Kearny High School baseball star Alan Trammell was voted Sunday into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, ending several years of near misses.More>>
A woman was arrested today after he apparently tried to burglarize a home affected by an evacuation warning due to the Lilac Fire, sheriff's officials said Sunday.More>>
A woman was arrested today after he apparently tried to burglarize a home affected by an evacuation warning due to the Lilac Fire, sheriff's officials said Sunday.More>>
Police are searching for a 68-year-old man reported missing last month after he failed to show up for Thanksgiving with his family.More>>
Police are searching for a 68-year-old man reported missing last month after he failed to show up for Thanksgiving with his family.More>>