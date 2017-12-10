Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Point Loma - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Point Loma

 POINT LOMA (KUSI) — One man was killed in a confrontation with police officers after he broke into a home in Point Loma Sunday, San Diego police said.

Officers were called at about 6 a.m. to the 1300 block of Trieste Drive, on reports of a man trying to break into homes, said SDPD Lt. Mike Holden.

Upon their arrival, officers found the man in the front yard of a home on Trieste Drive, Holden said.

He began throwing bricks at officers, and they immediately called for backup, he said. The man broke into one of the homes as multiple officers drove up.

Police entered the home, where they found the man armed with a knife, Holden said.

One officer fired shots from a beanbag rifle, while another officer fired shots from an AR-15 rifle, he said. At least one of those shots struck and killed the suspect.

Holden said the suspect's name could not be released as his next of kin had not yet been notified of his death.

The owners of the home were present at the time of the break-in, but were uninjured, Holden said.

The officers involved in the shooting were also not injured, Holden said. They were also not publicly identified.

The incident was on a hillside street off Point Loma Avenue, about six blocks west of Catalina Boulevard.

