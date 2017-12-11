One woman arrested after found looting an evacuated home in Nort - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

One woman arrested after found looting an evacuated home in North County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A woman was arrested today after she apparently tried to burglarize a home affected by an evacuation warning due to the Lilac Fire, sheriff's officials said Sunday.

At about 12:45 p.m. Saturday, dispatchers received a report of a suspicious person at a home in the 29000 block of Disney Lane in Bonsall, according to Lt. Mark Ryan of the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

The caller was a real estate agent who told authorities he found a woman inside a home for sale, Ryan said.

Two sheriff's deputies responded and determined the woman had illegally entered the home, taken various household items and placed them in her car, he said.

The resident later arrived and confirmed the woman did not live there, Ryan said.

Sacheen Silvercloud, 43, was arrested and taken to the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of burglary during a state of emergency. She was also facing charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence, and was being held in lieu of $56,000 bail, according to jail records.

