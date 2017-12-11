Former Kearny High School Baseball Star Alan Trammell voted into - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Former Kearny High School Baseball Star Alan Trammell voted into National Baseball Hall of Fame

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Former Kearny High School baseball star Alan Trammell was voted Sunday into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, ending several years of near misses.

Trammell was picked by the 16-member Modern Baseball Era committee.

His former Detroit Tigers teammate, picher Jack Morris, also was voted today into the Hall of Fame.

A star shortstop, the 59-year-old Trammell first joined the Tigers in 1977, and spent his entire career with the team. He retired in 1996.

He was the 1984 World Series MVP, hitting .450 and helping to defeat his hometown San Diego Padres in the process.

Trammell will be inducted into the Hall of Fame July 29.
 

