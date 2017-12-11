Former Kearny High School Baseball Star Alan Trammell voted into National Baseball Hall of Fame

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
The Lilac Fire remained steady at 4,100 acres and was 15 percent contained Friday night.More>>
All evacuation orders for the Lilac Fire were lifted Sunday after crews managed etch fire lines around 60 percent of the blaze.More>>
One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a freeway in La Mesa Sunday. It happened after 9 a.m. on westbound state Route 94, directly under a ramp to state Route 125, a California Highway Patrol dispatcher said.More>>
A disturbance erupted Saturday near the U.S.-Mexico border just outside San Diego between supporters and opponents of a border wall championed by President Donald Trump, authorities said.More>>
One person was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Point Loma Sunday, San Diego police said.More>>
Three small brushfires popped up overnight around rural San Diego County and were quickly extinguished by firefighters overnight amid a deadly spate of wildfires across Southern California, officials said Sunday.More>>
Former Kearny High School baseball star Alan Trammell was voted Sunday into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, ending several years of near misses.More>>
A woman was arrested today after he apparently tried to burglarize a home affected by an evacuation warning due to the Lilac Fire, sheriff's officials said Sunday.More>>
Police are searching for a 68-year-old man reported missing last month after he failed to show up for Thanksgiving with his family.More>>
A 93-year-old man who was reported missing during the Lilac Fire was reunited with his wife Friday afternoon.More>>
