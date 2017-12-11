City Council members discuss their plan for Short-Term Vacation Rentals

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) - This has been an issue that has divided City Leaders for more than two years. Tomorrow, the City Council will meet discuss how to properly regulate short-term rentals. One plan was written by Councilwoman Barbara Bry, and is supported by Councilwoman Lori Zapf. Their plan allows homeowners with a permit to rent out their primary residences only and homes can be rented out on a short-term basis for no more than 90 days per year.

The other plan was written by council members Scott Sherman, Chris Cate, David Alvarez, and Chris Ward. Their plan allows homeowners with permits to rent up to three units. A three night minimum stay is required, and the homeowners permit will be revoked after three strikes.