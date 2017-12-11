Board of Supervisors will waive permit fees for the rebuilding of structures destroyed in the Lilac Fire

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
The San Diego City Council will consider two competing sets of rules Tuesday on short-term vacation rentals.
Tuesday's public hearing is expected to last hours as community members, homeowners and home sharing hosts clash over how to regulate the rentals.
KUSI's Sasha Foo has the story.More>>
North County residents continued returning to their homes Monday as firefighters have reached 90 percent containment on a wildfire that scorched 4,100 acres between Fallbrook and Oceanside.More>>
About 56 customers affected by the Lilac Fire were still without power Monday night after SDG&E made precautionary shutdowns in several wind-prone areas.More>>
President Donald Trump wants to send man back to the moon - and on to Mars.More>>
It's perhaps the best gift anyone could receive this holiday season. The San Diego Unified School District held its weeklong holiday card drive for Military families and a pair of students got the surprise of a lifetime.More>>
A plan to convert a South Bay motel into transitional housing for ex-convicts who committed low-level crimes was approved by the San Diego City Council Monday, despite opposition by residents of Nestor.More>>
Authorities Monday released the name of an East Coast man who was fatally shot by police when he allegedly threatened them with a kitchen knife during a weekend confrontation in a Point Loma home.More>>
Arson investigators Monday sought to determine who is responsible for a series of intentionally set Ocean Beach alley fires that damaged a home, several vehicles, a wooden fence and a tree.More>>
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) - This has been an issue that has divided City Leaders for more than two years. Tomorrow, the City Council will meet discuss how to properly regulate short-term rentals.More>>
Three small brushfires popped up overnight around rural San Diego County and were quickly extinguished by firefighters overnight amid a deadly spate of wildfires across Southern California, officials said Sunday.More>>
