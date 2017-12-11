Arson investigators searching for suspect(s) responsible for ser - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Arson investigators searching for suspect(s) responsible for series of Ocean Beach fires

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Arson investigators Monday sought to determine who is responsible for a series of intentionally set Ocean Beach alley fires that damaged a home, several vehicles, a wooden fence and a tree.

The spate of five blazes took place late Thursday night and early Monday morning on Muir, Newport, Orchard and Santa Cruz avenues, according to San Diego police.

One of the first of the non-injury fires scorched the back wall of a house and burned a trailer and a vehicle, causing an estimated $100,000 worth of monetary losses, said Sgt. Rick Pechin of the San Diego Metro Arson Strike Team.

There have been no known sightings of the perpetrator, and police have located no surveillance footage of the crime scenes, Pechin said.

Anyone with information about the fires is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.