SDG&E: Customers affected by Lilac Fire should expect power restoration Tuesday night

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — About 56 customers affected by the Lilac Fire were still without power Monday night after SDG&E made precautionary shutdowns in several wind-prone areas.

According to a release from SDG&E, full restoration was expected sometime Tuesday evening.

"Full restoration of power is expected early Tuesday evening for these customers after repairs to damaged poles are completed. SDG&E field crews have replaced 30 of 43 poles that were damaged in the fire. Work will continue tomorrow to complete replacement of the remaining 13 poles. All damaged poles in the affected area will be replaced with fire-resistant steel poles with thicker, stronger wire. We understand that being without power, for any reason, is an inconvenience and we appreciate the patience we have received from our customers."

SDG&E announced power was restored to all customers who were de-energized due to public safety concerns during the Red Flag Warning last week.

“After crews inspected power lines all day in coordination with contract firefighters who were on hand to ensure a safe restoration process, power was turned on for all remaining customers. Field crews patrolled on the ground and in the air. Aerial inspections were completed by five helicopters in rural, mountainous areas," wrote SDG&E.

Two mobile command centers are available to customers who need an Internet connection or charging stations for electronics.

Locations

Caltrans Park & Ride : 7838 Japatul Valley Rd, Descanso (North of the intersection of Highway 79 and Interstate 8)

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

: 7838 Japatul Valley Rd, Descanso (North of the intersection of Highway 79 and Interstate 8) Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jess Martin County Park: 2955 Highway 79, Julian 92036

Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For the latest information on restoration times visit sdge.com/outage.