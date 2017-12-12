Horses evacuated during Lilac Fire begin to leave Del Mar Fairgrounds

SAN MARCOS (KUSI) — One evacuation center at Palomar College in San Marcos remained open Tuesday, while the large animal shelter at the Del Mar Fairgrounds also remained open.

The Lilac Fire killed at least 46 horses, many of whom were stabled at the San Luis Rey Downs Training Center in Bonsall, while most others in the impacted areas were taken to Del Mar.

A GoFundMe page benefiting the San Luis Rey Downs Training Center had raised more than $607,000 from 4,835 donors as of Tuesday morning.

"The industry has come together at an unprecedented rate during this heartbreaking situation and we turn to the community once again to request help where it is urgently needed. So many have offered their immediate assistance ... " according to the GoFundMe page.

Among the most needed items are muck buckets and pitchforks; shavings; feed, alfalfa, timothy and Bermuda; lead ropes and halters; blankets; and hooks and clips, according to the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club. The club said air mattresses, clothes, toiletries, gloves, and blankets and bedding are needed for stable workers.