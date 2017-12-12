Four Bonsall Unified School District campuses closed through new - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Four Bonsall Unified School District campuses closed through new year due to impact of Lilac Fire

Posted: Updated:

BONSALL (KUSI) — Four campuses in the Bonsall Unified School District will remain closed through the beginning of the new year because of the impact of the Lilac Fire, district officials said Tuesday.

Bonsall Pre-School, Bonsall Elementary and Bonsall High will stay closed through Jan. 1, as will Sullivan Middle School, the district said. Classes will resume on Jan. 2.

"The cleanup process at each of the schools began this morning,'' Superintendent David Jones wrote in a letter to parents and staff. "BUSD staff is directed not to come to the schools or enter the schools until the cleanup process is complete and the schools have been given the clearance for staff to enter.''

Jones said buses are also being cleaned and deodorized.

Bonsall West Elementary School and Vivian Banks Charter School will re-open on Wednesday, he said.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.