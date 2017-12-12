Four Bonsall Unified School District campuses closed through new year due to impact of Lilac Fire

BONSALL (KUSI) — Four campuses in the Bonsall Unified School District will remain closed through the beginning of the new year because of the impact of the Lilac Fire, district officials said Tuesday.

Bonsall Pre-School, Bonsall Elementary and Bonsall High will stay closed through Jan. 1, as will Sullivan Middle School, the district said. Classes will resume on Jan. 2.

"The cleanup process at each of the schools began this morning,'' Superintendent David Jones wrote in a letter to parents and staff. "BUSD staff is directed not to come to the schools or enter the schools until the cleanup process is complete and the schools have been given the clearance for staff to enter.''

Jones said buses are also being cleaned and deodorized.

Bonsall West Elementary School and Vivian Banks Charter School will re-open on Wednesday, he said.