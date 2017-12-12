NFL Network suspends Marshall Faulk, Heath Evans, Ike Taylor for allegations of sexual harassment

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The NFL Network says it has suspended analysts Marshall Faulk, a former star at San Diego State University, along with Heath Evans and Ike Taylor, pending an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment and assault stemming from a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles.

The allegations were made in a lawsuit file Oct. 6 by Jami Cantor, who was a wardrobe stylist at the network. It alleges sexual harassment, age discrimination, retaliation, wrongful termination and defamation.

An amended version of the suit was filed Monday detailing alleged specific acts of harassment by several individuals who aren't named as defendants. Cantor seeks unspecified damages.

"Marshall Faulk, Ike Taylor, and Heath Evans have been suspended from their duties at NFL Network pending an investigation into these allegations,'' said a statement from the Culver City-based network.

Cantor said she was sexually harassed by on-air talent. Faulk would ask Cantor "deeply personal and invasive questions'' about her sex life and fondled her breasts and groped her behind, the suit says.

Taylor sent Cantor "sexually inappropriate'' pictures of himself and a video of him masturbating in the shower, according to the filing. Donovan McNabb, a former analyst, texted her explicit comments, according to the complaint.

Also suspended from his job was Eric Weinberger, a former executive producer at NFL Network who's now president of sports commentator Bill Simmons' media group, The Ringer.

Cantor said Weinberger sent "several nude pictures of himself and sexually explicit texts'' and told her she was "put on Earth to pleasure me.''

He also pressed his crotch against Cantor's shoulder and asked her to touch it, according to her complaint.

Cantor alleges she was subjected to sexual harassment by NFL employees throughout her employment.

"They would touch her butt, breasts, point to their private parts in front of her,'' and also made inappropriate comments to Cantor, including, "I can't handle your (posterior), it is so luscious,'' the suit alleges.

"Nothing was done in response to plaintiff's complaints,'' the suit alleges. "Instead, NFL made it more difficult for plaintiff to do her job by increasing her workload and cutting her hours.''

Cantor says she was hired in 2006 and worked at the NFL's Culver City studio. Part of her job duties involved building "a wardrobe closet so the talent would have clothes to wear at the NFL shows,'' according to her court papers.

The suit also alleges the network failed to reimburse her for money she spent buying clothing for individuals she was assigned to dress.

Cantor used her own credit card to buy clothes for the NFL employees but was not fully reimbursed, according to the suit, which also alleges she was required to work overtime without pay and was not given meal and rest breaks.

Cantor was fired in October 2016 after falsely being accused of stealing clothing from one of the employees, even though a viewing of an internal video would have shown she took nothing, the suit states.

She was 51 years old when she was fired and her replacement is 30, according to the lawsuit.

Faulk played three seasons for the Aztecs and is a member of both the college and pro football halls of fame.