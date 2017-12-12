Mayor Faulconer offers condolences after the passing of San Fran - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Mayor Faulconer offers condolences after the passing of San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer joined other California elected officials Tuesday in mourning the sudden passing of San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee, who died at a San Francisco hospital early Tuesday after suffering a heart attack while shopping at a supermarket late Monday night.

"I am saddened to hear of the passing of Mayor Ed Lee,'' Faulconer said via Twitter. "Ed was a problem solver whose optimism and love for his city inspired many. My heartfelt condolences are with the Lee family and their loved ones during this difficult time.''

Lee, 65, was the children of Chinese immigrants. He became San Francisco's first Asian American mayor in January 2011.

London Breed, a native San Franciscan who was raised by her grandmother in the city's housing projects, became acting mayor of San Francisco early Tuesday morning, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. She is the city's first black female mayor.

The Board of Supervisors — the city and county share boundaries — can vote to select an interim mayor, either Breed or someone else. If not, she would remain mayor until the June election.

