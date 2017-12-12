San Diego City Council fails to approve regulations for short term vacation rentals

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The San Diego City Council adjourned Tuesday evening after failing to approve a package of regulations for short-term vacation rentals.

Multiple motions proposed by council members failed to gain a majority vote.The long-running battle over how to regulate vacation rentals in San Diego came to a head at Tuesday's City Council meeting.

The council was presented with two proposals, one by District 1 Councilmember Barbara Bry. The other less restrictive plan was the product of councilmembers Chris Ward, Scott Sherman, David Alvarez and Mark Kersey; two Democrats and two Republicans.

The four councilmember plan was favored by the company that runs the home sharing app, Airbnb and homeowners who rent their properties for short-term stays. Property owners like Belinda Smith say they want to preserve their rights to rent out their homes without excessive restrictions.

"I think everybody recognizes Airbnb is here to say and it's not going away, so the only way to make it really fair for everybody is to have clear regulation," Smith said.

On the other side, some community members such as Nicole Larson, who lives in Pacific Beach say the short-term rentals have had a corrosive effect on the supply of housing stock in the beach areas.

"It's forced prices up for rental housing. I have so many friends who cannot find housing; rental housing." Larson said. "The apartment building next door to us, the owner has turned it into vacation rentals that turn over regularly. He has evicted about 15 to 18 people to create his vacation rentals."

The proposal crafted by Councilmember Bry would limit whole house rentals to no more than 90 days a year.

Owners who rent out their entire house would have to live in the residence part-time. A property owner whose primary residence is elsewhere would not be permitted to rent the property for short-term stays.

The four councilmember plan differs significantly from Bry's proposal in allowing whole house rentals to occur year-round. Properties in the coastal areas would have a three-night minimum and short-term rental permits would be limited to three permits per person.

The proposal endorsed by the four councilmembers also requires the owner to pay for an annual permit.

The plan also provides for enforcement. Short term renters and property owners would be held accountable for noise or disorderly conduct by guests. Lucas Murdock, whose company manages vacation rentals said the threat of fines would send a clear message to renters.

"If you come to San Diego, you need to behave, you need to follow the rules; if you don't you're going to get fined," Murdock said. "From a manager's perspective, if you are too lenient and don't hold people accountable, then you're going to lose your permit."