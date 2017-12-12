Jones wins in stunning Alabama upset

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
The San Diego City Council adjourned Tuesday evening after failing to approve a package of regulations for short-term vacation rentals.More>>
Amid a run of unusually warm, dry weather, the predicted return of gusty, arid Santa Ana winds prompted the National Weather Service to issue a fire weather watch that's set to go into effect Wednesday night in parts of San Diego County.More>>
A new independent feature film made in San Diego premiered before two audiences Tuesday night.
KUSI's Lauren Phinney was LIVE with more on how the event could bring a whole new industry to San Diego.More>>
In a stunning victory aided by scandal, Democrat Doug Jones won Alabama's special Senate election on Tuesday, beating back history, an embattled Republican opponent and President Donald Trump, who urgently endorsed GOP rebel Roy Moore despite a litany of sexual misconduct allegations.More>>
Flames engulfed the garage of a home this morning in Encanto, displacing two residents and destroying at least two cars, authorities said.More>>
Authorities Tuesday released the name of a lawman who fatally shot a 24-year-old man who allegedly advanced on officers while clutching a kitchen knife inside a home near Sunset Cliffs.More>>
San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer joined other California elected officials Tuesday in mourning the sudden passing of San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee, who died at a San Francisco hospital early Tuesday after suffering a heart attack while shopping at a supermarket late Monday night.More>>
The NFL Network says it has suspended analysts Marshall Faulk, a former star at San Diego State University, along with Heath Evans and Ike Taylor, pending an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment and assault stemming from a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles.More>>
Four campuses in the Bonsall Unified School District will remain closed through the beginning of the new year because of the impact of the Lilac FireMore>>
