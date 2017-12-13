Two displaced after garage catches fire in Encanto home - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Two displaced after garage catches fire in Encanto home

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Flames engulfed the garage of a home this morning in Encanto, displacing two residents and destroying at least two cars, authorities said.

The blaze broke out for unknown reasons shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 6200 block of Amesbury Street, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department reported.

Firefighters were able to contain most of the damage to the garage before the flames could spread to the home.

The fire destroyed at least two cars and other items inside the garage,

Two residents of the home were displaced but uninjured.

