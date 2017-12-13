Massive cleanup underway to remove tons of debris from San Diego River

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Two men were arrested today in connection with the slaying of a 28-year-old Chula Vista man whose body was discovered inside a barrel floating near the surface of the San Diego Bay two months ago.More>>
One week after returning to the City Council dais after recovering from a stroke, Oceanside Mayor Jim Wood resigned, effective Jan. 1, the city announced Wednesday.More>>
An effort to clean up the San Diego River, which has been fouled over the years by tons of waste and debris, was announced by city officials today.More>>
The San Diego City Council adjourned Tuesday evening after failing to approve a package of regulations for short-term vacation rentals.More>>
Amid a run of unusually warm, dry weather, the predicted return of gusty, arid Santa Ana winds prompted the National Weather Service to issue a fire weather watch that's set to go into effect Wednesday night in parts of San Diego County.More>>
Authorities Wednesday officially identified one victim of the deadly plane crash Saturday in Clairemont while releasing some details — but not the name — of the second victim.More>>
A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday afternoon in a collision on Interstate 5 in the Torrey Pines area.More>>
Wednesday was an exciting day for second and third graders at Highland Elementary School in Spring Valley, 187 second and third graders were given their very own shiny new bikes and helmets.More>>
Flames engulfed the garage of a home this morning in Encanto, displacing two residents and destroying at least two cars, authorities said.More>>
Authorities Tuesday released the name of a lawman who fatally shot a 24-year-old man who allegedly advanced on officers while clutching a kitchen knife inside a home near Sunset Cliffs.More>>
