Three local organizations come together to surprise local students with bikes

SPRING VALLEY (KUSI) — Wednesday was an exciting day for second and third graders at Highland Elementary School in Spring Valley.

Each student was tasked with writing an essay on their big idea to help the community.

They were told there would be seven winners, each receiving a brand-new bicycle and helmet.

One of the essays chosen belonged to Carmelo, whose idea to help the community was to help the homeless so that they could have a good life.

What they didn't know was that every student was about to be a winner.

Thanks to the efforts of Bikes for Kids and the La Mesa Rotary Club, all 187 second and third graders were given their very own shiny new bikes and helmets.

For some of the children this is the first bicycle they've ever had. For others it may help replace one they've out grown.

No matter the case, some very generous people in the community stepped up to make sure Christmas came a little early for 187 Spring Valley kids.

