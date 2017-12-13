Oceanside Mayor Jim Wood announces resignation from office - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Oceanside Mayor Jim Wood announces resignation from office

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — One week after returning to the City Council dais after recovering from a stroke, Oceanside Mayor Jim Wood resigned, effective Jan. 1, the city announced Wednesday.

Wood, 69, submitted his resignation in a letter to City Clerk Zack Beck.

He suffered his stroke in the spring and announced in May that he would take a leave of absence. Deputy Mayor Chuck Lowery filled in during while he recovered.

Wood was mayor for more than 13 years, following three decades of service in the city's police department.

"It has been such an honor to serve the city that I have lived in for over 65 years; as a police officer, a councilmember and mayor,'' Wood wrote.

"I will truly miss the daily interaction with both staff and the community. My sincere hope was to continue my current term of office; however, I now need to focus on my health full-time.''

The City Council has two months to appoint a successor or call a special election.

Wood was reelected last year with 63 percent of the vote.

