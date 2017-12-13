Two arrested in connection to killing of Chula Vista man found in barrel

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) — Two men were arrested Wednesday in connection with the slaying of a 28-year-old Chula Vista man whose body was discovered inside a barrel floating near the surface of the San Diego Bay two months ago.

Timothy John Cook, 52, of Chula Vista and Derrick Jefferson Spurgeon, 38, of El Cajon, were arrested around 4:30 a.m., according to Lt. Eric Thunberg of the Chula Vista Police Department. He said Chula Vista police, sheriff's deputies and U.S. Marshals personnel served warrants at a pair of residences in El Cajon and Chula Vista and took the suspects into custody.

Omar Medina's decomposing body was found by a diver on Oct. 12, stuffed inside a 55-gallon drum that was anchored to cinder blocks. Medina, a music producer, had been reported missing by friends and family who last saw him alive Sept. 30.

Chula Vista police did not say what evidence led them to arrest Cook and Spurgeon, who were booked into the city jail. The search warrants were served in the 500 block of McIntosh Street in Chula Vista and the 14500 block of Rios Canyon Road in El Cajon.

The Chula Vista Police Department asked anyone with additional information regarding Medina's slaying to call the department's tip line at (619) 422-8477.