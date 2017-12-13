Motorcyclist killed in collision on Interstate-5

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday afternoon in a collision on Interstate 5 in the Torrey Pines area.

The fatal crash occurred about 1:15 p.m. on the southbound side of the freeway, just north of Del Mar Heights Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident left four lanes blocked on the interstate, prompting the CHP to issue a sig-alert for the area.