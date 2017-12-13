Motorcyclist killed in collision on Interstate-5

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
If you're looking for something fun and festive to do, you might want to try the San Diego Zoo.
KUSI's Dave Scott gave us a look inside "Jungle Bells."More>>
A new report by the federal government takes a closer look at how many Americans are homeless.More>>
Christmas came a little early this year for some local elementary school students.
Students were asked how they would help the community and then were given a special surprise.
KUSI's Jason Austell was LIVE with the story.More>>
Confident congressional Republicans forged an agreement Wednesday on a major overhaul of the nation's tax laws that would provide generous tax cuts for corporations and the wealthiest Americans - Donald Trump among them - and deliver the first major legislative accomplishment to the GOP president.More>>
SDG&E crews were working to repair a broken gas line Wednesday night after the leak prompted evacuations for eleven homes in a Mid-City neighborhood.More>>
A one-acre brush fire broke Wednesday night in the Grantville section of San Diego and was knocked down with helicopter water drops and no injuries or damage to structures were reported.More>>
The San Diego City Council voted Wednesday to join three lawsuits designed to nullify President Donald Trump's decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.More>>
Authorities Wednesday released the names of two men killed last weekend in a fiery plane crash in Clairemont.More>>
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday for an $8.2 million fire station in the East County community of Pine Valley that will be nearly double the size of the current facility.More>>
A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday afternoon in a collision on Interstate 5 in the Torrey Pines area.More>>
