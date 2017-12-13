Dangerous gas leak prompts evacuations in Mid-City neighborhood - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Dangerous gas leak prompts evacuations in Mid-City neighborhood

Posted: Updated:

MID-CITY (KUSI) — SDG&E crews were working to repair a broken gas line Wednesday night after the leak prompted evacuations for eleven homes in a Mid-City neighborhood.

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews were called to the 4600 block of Orange and upon arrival, found gas seeping through cracks in the roadway.

According to William Melendez, Battalion Chief for SDFD, SDG&E crews were able to find and isolate the leak and turn the gas off.

Residents were allowed back in their homes but some were expected to be without gas for a few hours while crews continued with repairs.

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

