Federal report says San Diego County has fourth largest population of people experiencing homelessness

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A new report by the federal government takes a closer look at how many Americans are homeless.

The San Diego area is fourth when it comes to the number of people who have no permanent shelter or who live on the street.

More than 9,100 people in San Diego County were identified by a regional task force as experiencing homelessness.

That number is part of a 2017 federal report that looks at homelessness across the nation. According to the department of housing and urban development, of the major cities included in the report, New York had the largest number, followed by Los Angeles County, Seattle and then San Diego.

As a comparison, New York City has nearly eight and a half times the number of people in San Diego who are experiencing homelessness.

In Los Angeles City and County, the figure is more than six times greater than that reported in San Diego.

Gordon Walker, the head of the Regional Task Force on the Homeless, which supplied the San Diego numbers to the federal government said it's clear we have more work to do.

"It suggests that we do not have sufficient housing to place the people. If we did have more housing, we would be able to place them much faster," Walker said.

Herb Johnson, the former CEO of the San Diego Rescue Mission has been an advocate for the homeless for more than a decade. He said San Diego's temperate weather is one reason why so many people are living on the street, referring to a factor he called "the nine."

Johnson noted, "It's only a nine-degree difference between the median temperatures for winter and summer here."

Another part of the federal report takes a look at homelessness among veterans.San Diego is number three on the list of major cities. Los Angeles County has the largest number of veterans who are homeless. The Seattle area is second, and San Diego is third, with a difference of just a few hundred veterans.

In looking at people who have a chronic pattern of homelessness, the Los Angeles area experienced the largest year-to-year increase from 2016 to 2017, adding more than 3,000 people to that part of the annual tally.

The national data shows families are a large segment of those without permanent shelter, amounting to about a third of the total. One in every five people who experience homelessness is a child.

San Diego's ranking on this nationwide list is unchanged from last year.

Overall, there are about half a million people across the United States who are struggling with homelessness.