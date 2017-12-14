SDFD fire crews fight 1-acre brush fire in Grantville, no injuries or threatened structures

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A one-acre brush fire broke Wednesday night in the Grantville section of San Diego and was knocked down with helicopter water drops and no injuries or damage to structures were reported.

The fire was reported about 8:40 p.m. in the area of Friars and Admiral Baker roads, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The fire's spread was halted by 9:11 p.m., officials said.

The cause was not immediately determined.