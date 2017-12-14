Red Flag Warning now in effect as fire weather conditions return to San Diego

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
A Red Flag Warning is in effect Thursday for San Diego as strong winds and low humidity increase the risk of fire.More>>
Disney is buying a large part of the Murdoch family’s 21st Century Fox for about $52.4 billion in stock, including film and television studios and cable and international TV businesses, as it tries to meet competition from technology companies in the entertainment business.More>>
If you're looking for something fun and festive to do, you might want to try the San Diego Zoo.
KUSI's Dave Scott gave us a look inside "Jungle Bells."More>>
A new report by the federal government takes a closer look at how many Americans are homeless.More>>
Christmas came a little early this year for some local elementary school students.
Students were asked how they would help the community and then were given a special surprise.
KUSI's Jason Austell was LIVE with the story.More>>
A one-acre brush fire broke Wednesday night in the Grantville section of San Diego and was knocked down with helicopter water drops and no injuries or damage to structures were reported.More>>
The San Diego City Council voted Wednesday to join three lawsuits designed to nullify President Donald Trump's decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.More>>
Authorities Wednesday released the names of two men killed last weekend in a fiery plane crash in Clairemont.More>>
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday for an $8.2 million fire station in the East County community of Pine Valley that will be nearly double the size of the current facility.More>>
A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday afternoon in a collision on Interstate 5 in the Torrey Pines area.More>>
