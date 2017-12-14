Red Flag Warning now in effect as fire weather conditions return to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A Red Flag Warning is in effect Thursday for San Diego as strong winds and low humidity increase the risk of fire.

While firefighters are still working to fully contain the 4,100 acre Lilac Fire, another period of fire weather is forecasted through Friday morning.

The Red Flag Warning will remain in effect through 10 a.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service office in San Diego said Santa Ana Winds with gusts of 45 to 65 mph are expected Thursday night and Friday in the coastal foothills, mountains and passes.

"Winds look to rev up first across northern areas early Thursday morning to afternoon, then peak into the San Diego mountains and portions of valleys Thursday night through early Friday morning," the weather service said.

The winds will build amid "an extremely dry air mass" with brush in the back country "at record low moisture levels."

Temperatures are forecast to remain about 15 to 20 degrees above average each day through the end of the week. High temperatures in the inland valley areas will be 78 to 83 degrees Wednesday, 76 to 81 on Thursday and 80 on Friday. In the mountains, high temperatures Wednesday will be 68 to 75 degrees, 64 to 72 on Thursday and Friday.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and heat can contribute to extreme fire behavior.