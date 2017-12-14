Santee Park & Recreation Committee to consider ordinance to make public parks smoke-free

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
A Cal Fire engineer from the San Diego area was killed while fighting the Thomas Fire in Ventura CountyMore>>
The Santee Park & Recreation Committee (SPARC) gathered Thursday to consider recommendations on a smoke-free parks ordinance.More>>
A Red Flag Warning is in effect Thursday for San Diego as strong winds and low humidity increase the risk of fire.More>>
Disney is buying a large part of the Murdoch family’s 21st Century Fox for about $52.4 billion in stock, including film and television studios and cable and international TV businesses, as it tries to meet competition from technology companies in the entertainment business.More>>
If you're looking for something fun and festive to do, you might want to try the San Diego Zoo.
KUSI's Dave Scott gave us a look inside "Jungle Bells."More>>
A physical barrier will soon be in place at La Jolla Cove to keep the sea lions on the beach.More>>
One of two people arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a South Bay man whose body was discovered inside a barrel floating near the surface of San Diego Bay pleaded not guilty Thursday to a charge of being an accessory after the fact.More>>
A one-acre brush fire broke Wednesday night in the Grantville section of San Diego and was knocked down with helicopter water drops and no injuries or damage to structures were reported.More>>
The San Diego City Council voted Wednesday to join three lawsuits designed to nullify President Donald Trump's decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.More>>
Authorities Wednesday released the names of two men killed last weekend in a fiery plane crash in Clairemont.More>>
