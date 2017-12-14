Santee Park & Recreation Committee to consider ordinance to make public parks smoke-free

SANTEE (KUSI) — The Santee Park & Recreation Committee (SPARC) gathered Thursday to consider recommendations on a smoke-free parks ordinance.

SPARC will consider a smoke-free ordinance recommending smoke-free parks and open spaces to the Santee City Council. This could be the first step in creating smoke-free parks in Santee.

Santee is the last city in the county to allow smoking in public parks, but local youth and park enthusiasts along with public health advocates have documented the impact of tobacco-related litter and the nuisance associated with tobacco use in all nine Santee Parks.

A 2017 survey conducted in Santee indicates overwhelming support for smoke-free outdoor spaces and public parks.

91 percent of people surveyed agree smoke-free parks are healthier for everyone

6 percent of people surveyed support the current practice of allowing unrestricted smoking throughout Santee parks.

Survey respondents agree that secondhand smoke is a nuisance and produces unhealthy air for children playing (91 percent), people eating (86 percent) and exercising such as walking, jogging, bike riding (86 percent).

Years of research has provided evidence exposure to secondhand smoke is harmful to health. Smoke-free parks protect the health and quality of life of residents and visitors.

Children exposed to secondhand smoke/vape are more likely to suffer from colds, ear infections, bronchitis and pneumonia.

Secondhand smoke is especially dangerous to children AND adults with asthma or other chronic illness because it makes their condition worse and triggers asthma attacks.

Secondhand smoke has been identified as a Toxic Air Contaminant by the California Air Resource This puts secondhand smoke in the same category as diesel exhaust, arsenic, and benzene.

Vape is not simply water vapor. E-cigarettes have at least 10 toxic chemicals known to cause cancer and reproductive harm.

Smoke-free parks help guard children and adults from secondhand tobacco exposure and harm.

This information was provided by the California Department of Public Health.