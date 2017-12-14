One of two men arrested in connection to body found in South Bay barrel pleads not guilty

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
A 32-year-old Cal Fire engineer from northern San Diego County was killed Thursday while fighting the massive Thomas Fire in Ventura County.More>>
The Business Outlook Index in San Diego is looking solid this month.
KUSI was joined by Jerry Sanders — President and CEO of the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce — and Tom Wornham — President and CEO of San Diego Private Bank.More>>
The Business Outlook Index in San Diego is looking solid this month.
The California Department of Insurance has formed a task force to fight fraud and scams targeted at the survivors of the devastating Lilac Fire.More>>
There's a new five-acre park in Torrey Highlands and Mayor Kevin Faulconer used the occasion to tout his commitment to build new parks and improve existing ones.More>>
The Santee Park & Recreation Committee (SPARC) gathered Thursday to consider recommendations on a smoke-free parks ordinance.More>>
Kaiser Permanente Thursday announced a $600,000 contribution to provide immediate support for relief and recovery efforts in communities impacted by the Southern California wildfires, from Santa Barbara to San Diego.More>>
A physical barrier will soon be in place at La Jolla Cove to keep the sea lions on the beach.More>>
One of two people arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a South Bay man whose body was discovered inside a barrel floating near the surface of San Diego Bay pleaded not guilty Thursday to a charge of being an accessory after the fact.More>>
A one-acre brush fire broke Wednesday night in the Grantville section of San Diego and was knocked down with helicopter water drops and no injuries or damage to structures were reported.More>>
The San Diego City Council voted Wednesday to join three lawsuits designed to nullify President Donald Trump's decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.More>>
