Commission approves gates to keep sea lions out of public area - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Commission approves gates to keep sea lions out of public area

Posted: Updated:

LA JOLLA (KUSI) — A physical barrier will soon be in place at La Jolla Cove to keep the sea lions on the beach. 

The California Coastal Commission approved a project to install two three-foot gates at La Jolla Cove's two staircases with signs.

The gates are to stop sea lions from climbing the stairs.

It might be bizarre, but the sea lions are causing a lot of disturbances by migrating into public areas.

Some of the crimes include getting aggressive with people in the area and going to the bathroom on sidewalks, causing health hazards.

There has been no announcement as to when the gates will be installed.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.