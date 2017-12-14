Commission approves gates to keep sea lions out of public area

LA JOLLA (KUSI) — A physical barrier will soon be in place at La Jolla Cove to keep the sea lions on the beach.

The California Coastal Commission approved a project to install two three-foot gates at La Jolla Cove's two staircases with signs.

The gates are to stop sea lions from climbing the stairs.

It might be bizarre, but the sea lions are causing a lot of disturbances by migrating into public areas.

Some of the crimes include getting aggressive with people in the area and going to the bathroom on sidewalks, causing health hazards.

There has been no announcement as to when the gates will be installed.