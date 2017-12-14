Mayor Faulconer keeps his promise with the opening of Torrey Mea - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Mayor Faulconer keeps his promise with the opening of Torrey Meadows Park

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — There's a new five-acre park in Torrey Highlands and Mayor Kevin Faulconer used the occasion to tout his commitment to build new parks and improve existing ones.

During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the mayor reiterated his 2016 state of the city pledge to break ground or improve 50 parks in five years.

The $8 million Torrey Meadows neighborhood park marks the 13th completed park in the five-year plan. 

Torrey Meadows includes two large children's play areas, a basketball court, restrooms and shade structures.

It's been open for about three weeks and already, plenty of residents in, not only Torrey Highlands, but Black Mountain Ranch and Rancho Penasquitos have been taking advantage of it. 

