Healthy Living: Health officials expecting high flu numbers this winter

We may be in for a sick winter. Health officials warn that high influenza numbers in Australia, where flu season just ended, have doctors bracing for a similar season here.

What's worse is that the Australian flu vaccine, which is made up of the same components as the U.S. vaccine, was only effective in about 10 percent of cases.

Here in the U.S., the flu has arrived and county health officials say so far the confirmed number of cases in three times higher than in December last year.

So far this year, a total of 1,091 cases have been reported this season, more than three times the 304 cases reported at the same time last year.

Also, four percent of all visits to the emergency room have been flu-related this year, that compared to two percent this time last year.

So far, four people have died from the flu compared to three people last season.

Dr. Randy Taplitz, Clinical Director of Infectious Diseases at UC San Diego Health, joined KUSI with more.