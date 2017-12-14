Kaiser Permanente donates $600K for relief and recovery efforts for those impacted by California wildfires

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Kaiser Permanente Thursday announced a $600,000 contribution to provide immediate support for relief and recovery efforts in communities impacted by the Southern California wildfires, from Santa Barbara to San Diego.

Kaiser Permanente is giving $350,000 to the United Way of Ventura County Thomas Fire Disaster Relief Fund, and $250,000 to the American Red Cross for immediate disaster relief. The funds will be used to provide food, shelter and comfort to victims of the fires throughout the impacted counties, including those affected by the Lilac Fire in the Fallbrook area and the Creek and Rye fires in Los Angeles County.

"We are saddened by the devastation these firestorms are causing,'' said Julie Miller-Phipps, president of Kaiser Permanente's Southern California Region. "It is particularly heartbreaking that so many people have lost their homes just before the holidays. It is vital that we offer our Kaiser Permanente members, their families and the communities we serve the support they need during this critical time.''

Kaiser officials said the United Way of Ventura County and the American Red Cross will get together with other organizations to determine how best to serve all those affected.

The health care organization donated $2.75 million in support of Northern California following the devastating fires in that region in October.