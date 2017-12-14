Anti-fraud task force aims to protect wildfire survivors - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Anti-fraud task force aims to protect wildfire survivors

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The California Department of Insurance has formed a task force to fight fraud and scams targeted at the survivors of the devastating Lilac Fire.

Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones made the announcement Thursday at a Vista library branch which is now functioning as an assistance center for fire survivors.

"This is ground zero for protecting wildfire survivors and we are taking a stand against disaster fraud," Jones said.

The Department of Insurance will be working with the Contractors State License Board (CSLB) and the San Diego County District Attorney's Office to canvas neighborhoods scorched by the fires, and warn residents about the dangers of hiring unlicensed contractors.

California law is very clear about what kinds of financial obligations are allowed. Rick Lopes, a spokesperson for the Contractors State License Board said that homeowners should be concerned if any contractor demands a lot of money upfront.

"They can ask for no more than 10 percent or $1,000, whichever is less. Once you get past the down payment, they cannot require you to pay for any work before that work is done or for any of the materials before the materials are delivered to your job site," Lopes said. 

Unlicensed contractors who are caught trying to solicit work in the disaster area could be prosecuted on felony charges. 

For more tips and useful guidelines on hiring a reputable contractor, you can go to the website, www.cslb.ca.gov or CheckTheLicenseFirst.com.

