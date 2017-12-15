All Sports Report Thursday December 14, 2017 - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

All Sports Report Thursday December 14, 2017

Posted: Updated:

All Sports Report Thursday December 14, 2017

0:00 - 0:21 CIF State Championship Preview

0:22 - 1:27 Helix off to Sacramento

1:28 - 3:22 Steele Canyon Preview

3:23 - 3:36 Gala Replay on Saturday

3:37 - 4:00 Boys Basketball Montgomery at St. Augustine

4:01 - 4:21 Girls Basketball Montgomery at Lincoln

4:22 - 4:43 Boys Soccer Helix at Valhalla

4:44 - 5:08 Girls Soccer Del Norte vs Canyon Crest

5:09 - 5:31 Girls Soccer Mar Vista at Monte Vista

5:32 - 5:52 Girls Water Polo Scripps Ranch at Mar Vista

5:53 - 6:14 Girls Water Polo Torrey Pines vs Eastlake

6:15 - 6:40 Girls Water Polo Our Lady of Peace vs La Costa Canyon

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.