Children's Pool beach in La Jolla to begin annual closure for harbor seal 'pupping season'

A Sorrento Valley medical marijuana business was granted California's first temporary recreational license and can begin selling recreational-use cannabis Jan. 1, officials said.More>>
A 32-year-old Cal Fire engineer from northern San Diego County was killed Thursday while fighting the massive Thomas Fire in Ventura County.More>>
The Business Outlook Index in San Diego is looking solid this month.
KUSI was joined by Jerry Sanders — President and CEO of the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce — and Tom Wornham — President and CEO of San Diego Private Bank.More>>
The California Department of Insurance has formed a task force to fight fraud and scams targeted at the survivors of the devastating Lilac Fire.More>>
There's a new five-acre park in Torrey Highlands and Mayor Kevin Faulconer used the occasion to tout his commitment to build new parks and improve existing ones.More>>
The city of San Diego purchased a new helicopter to bolster their firefighting efforts, it was announced Friday.More>>
A 25-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man suspected of robbing a woman Thursday night in her Pacific Beach home were arrested.More>>
The annual closure of the Children's Pool beach in La Jolla to give harbor seals space to give birth and wean their young is scheduled to begin Friday.More>>
Kaiser Permanente Thursday announced a $600,000 contribution to provide immediate support for relief and recovery efforts in communities impacted by the Southern California wildfires, from Santa Barbara to San Diego.More>>
A physical barrier will soon be in place at La Jolla Cove to keep the sea lions on the beach.More>>
