Two suspects arrested for Pacific Beach home invasion - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Two suspects arrested for Pacific Beach home invasion

Posted:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A 25-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man suspected of robbing a woman Thursday night in her Pacific Beach home were arrested.

The home invasion in the 2100 block of Pacific Beach Drive was reported at 9:11 p.m., said San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

The suspects walked into the home through an open door and demanded money from the woman, Heims said. They then took the woman's property and fled
out the door.

The man was taken into custody by police. A search of the area was conducted for the female suspect who was ultimately arrested, Heims said.
 

