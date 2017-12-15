City buys Firehawk helicopter for San Diego Fire-Rescue Department arsenal

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
After weeks of quarrels, qualms and then eleventh-hour horse-trading, Republicans revealed their huge national tax rewrite late Friday - along with announcements of support that all but guarantee approval next week in time to give President Donald Trump the Christmas legislative triumph he's been aching for.More>>
After weeks of quarrels, qualms and then eleventh-hour horse-trading, Republicans revealed their huge national tax rewrite late Friday - along with announcements of support that all but guarantee approval next week in time to give President Donald Trump the Christmas legislative triumph he's been aching for.More>>
A man accused of fatally shooting San Diego police Officer Jonathan "J.D.'' De Guzman and wounding his partner last year in Southcrest will face the death penalty if convicted, a prosecutor said Friday.More>>
A man accused of fatally shooting San Diego police Officer Jonathan "J.D.'' De Guzman and wounding his partner last year in Southcrest will face the death penalty if convicted, a prosecutor said Friday.More>>
A Sorrento Valley medical marijuana business was granted California's first temporary recreational license and can begin selling recreational-use cannabis Jan. 1, officials said.More>>
A Sorrento Valley medical marijuana business was granted California's first temporary recreational license and can begin selling recreational-use cannabis Jan. 1, officials said.More>>
A 32-year-old Cal Fire engineer from northern San Diego County was killed Thursday while fighting the massive Thomas Fire in Ventura County.More>>
A 32-year-old Cal Fire engineer from northern San Diego County was killed Thursday while fighting the massive Thomas Fire in Ventura County.More>>
The Business Outlook Index in San Diego is looking solid this month.
KUSI was joined by Jerry Sanders — President and CEO of the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce — and Tom Wornham — President and CEO of San Diego Private Bank.More>>
The Business Outlook Index in San Diego is looking solid this month.
KUSI was joined by Jerry Sanders — President and CEO of the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce — and Tom Wornham — President and CEO of San Diego Private Bank.More>>
The body of an unidentified man was found protruding from a metal donation box on a Chollas Creek-area roadside today, authorities said.More>>
The body of an unidentified man was found protruding from a metal donation box on a Chollas Creek-area roadside today, authorities said.More>>
The city of San Diego purchased a new helicopter to bolster their firefighting efforts, it was announced Friday.More>>
The city of San Diego purchased a new helicopter to bolster their firefighting efforts, it was announced Friday.More>>
A 25-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man suspected of robbing a woman Thursday night in her Pacific Beach home were arrested.More>>
A 25-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man suspected of robbing a woman Thursday night in her Pacific Beach home were arrested.More>>
The annual closure of the Children's Pool beach in La Jolla to give harbor seals space to give birth and wean their young is scheduled to begin Friday.More>>
The annual closure of the Children's Pool beach in La Jolla to give harbor seals space to give birth and wean their young is scheduled to begin Friday.More>>
Kaiser Permanente Thursday announced a $600,000 contribution to provide immediate support for relief and recovery efforts in communities impacted by the Southern California wildfires, from Santa Barbara to San Diego.More>>
Kaiser Permanente Thursday announced a $600,000 contribution to provide immediate support for relief and recovery efforts in communities impacted by the Southern California wildfires, from Santa Barbara to San Diego.More>>