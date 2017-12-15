Man accused of killing SDPD officer J.D. De Guzman to face death - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Man accused of killing SDPD officer J.D. De Guzman to face death penalty if convicted

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A man accused of fatally shooting San Diego police Officer Jonathan "J.D.'' De Guzman and wounding his partner last year in Southcrest will face the death penalty if convicted, a prosecutor said Friday.

Jesse Michael Gomez, 56, is charged with murder, attempted murder and a special circumstance allegation of murder of a police officer.

Judge Michael Smyth granted a prosecution request to change the defendant's bail status from $5 million to no bail.

A preliminary hearing is tentatively set for Feb. 5.

Gomez is accused of shooting De Guzman and Irwin -- two gang-unit officers -- about 11 p.m. on July 28, 2016, when they tried to detain him in the 3700 block of Acadia Grove Way.

Patrol personnel responding to the officers' call for backup found them suffering from gunshot wounds to their upper bodies.

De Guzman, a 16-year SDPD veteran, was pronounced dead after being rushed to a hospital.

Gomez was taken into custody in a ravine off South 38th Street, a short distance from the scene of the shooting. He was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

