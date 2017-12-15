Man found dead after getting stuck in donation bin

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The body of an unidentified man was found protruding from a metal donation box on a Chollas Creek-area roadside Friday, authorities said.

The discovery in the 5300 block of University Avenue was reported about 7:45 a.m., according to San Diego police.

The fatality appeared to have been accidental, possibly due to suffocation occurring after the victim got stuck in the container while reaching inside it, Officer Tony Martinez said.

The county Medical Examiner's Office was called in to take custody of the body for autopsy and identification purposes.

Martinez said he did not know what type of collection box was involved in the death of the man, who may have been a transient.