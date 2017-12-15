Man found dead after getting stuck in donation bin - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Man found dead after getting stuck in donation bin

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The body of an unidentified man was found protruding from a metal donation box on a Chollas Creek-area roadside Friday, authorities said.

The discovery in the 5300 block of University Avenue was reported about 7:45 a.m., according to San Diego police.

The fatality appeared to have been accidental, possibly due to suffocation occurring after the victim got stuck in the container while reaching inside it, Officer Tony Martinez said.

The county Medical Examiner's Office was called in to take custody of the body for autopsy and identification purposes.

Martinez said he did not know what type of collection box was involved in the death of the man, who may have been a transient.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.