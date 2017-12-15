Man accused of fatally stabbing man, stuffing body in barrel pleads not guilty to murder charge

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) — A man accused of fatally stabbing a South Bay resident whose body was discovered inside a barrel floating near the surface of San Diego Bay pleaded not guilty Friday to a murder charge.

Timothy John Cook, 52, is accused in the death of 28-year-old Omar Medina. Prosecutors said the victim was stabbed 66 times.

Cook was ordered held without bail.

Derrick Jefferson Spurgeon, 38, of El Cajon, was charged with being an accessory after the fact.

Both defendants will be back in court Dec. 27 for a status conference and Dec. 29 for a preliminary hearing.

Medina's body was found by a diver on Oct. 12, stuffed inside a 55-gallon drum that was anchored to cinder blocks. Medina, a music producer from Chula Vista, had been reported missing by friends and family who had not seen him since Sept. 30.

Cook and Spurgeon were arrested in separate locations on Wednesday.