Man accused of fatally stabbing man, stuffing body in barrel ple - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Man accused of fatally stabbing man, stuffing body in barrel pleads not guilty to murder charge

Posted: Updated:
Omar Medina, 28 Omar Medina, 28

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) — A man accused of fatally stabbing a South Bay resident whose body was discovered inside a barrel floating near the surface of San Diego Bay pleaded not guilty Friday to a murder charge.

Timothy John Cook, 52, is accused in the death of 28-year-old Omar Medina. Prosecutors said the victim was stabbed 66 times.

Related Link: One of two men arrested in connection to body found in South Bay barrel pleads not guilty

Cook was ordered held without bail.

Derrick Jefferson Spurgeon, 38, of El Cajon, was charged with being an accessory after the fact.

Both defendants will be back in court Dec. 27 for a status conference and Dec. 29 for a preliminary hearing.

Medina's body was found by a diver on Oct. 12, stuffed inside a 55-gallon drum that was anchored to cinder blocks. Medina, a music producer from Chula Vista, had been reported missing by friends and family who had not seen him since Sept. 30.

Cook and Spurgeon were arrested in separate locations on Wednesday.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.