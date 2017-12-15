Fire burns through Mid-City apartment leaving 9 people in need of emergency lodging

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A fire of unknown origin damaged a City Heights apartment building Friday, leaving nine people in need of emergency lodging.

The blaze erupted in the attic of the residential complex in the 4200 block of 51st Street shortly after 3 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

It took crews about 15 minutes to get the flames under control, SDFRD spokesman Alec Phillipp said.

No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the displaced residents — five adults and four children — arrange for interim housing.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, Phillipp said.